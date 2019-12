MCCOOL, Miss. (WJTV)- Severe weather ripped through parts of Mississippi Sunday evening causing power outages and downed trees in several counties.

Attala County was one of the hardest hitting areas leaving thousands of people without power.

The National Weather Service confirmed northern Madison County experienced an EF-1 tornado and it lifted in Zemuly, a town in southern Attala County.

Currently, Entergy crews are working to have power restored for more than 1,600 people remaining without it.