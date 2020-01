JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Family members of Mississippi inmates want state leaders to end the statewide lockdown and improve conditions inside prisons.

After a week of deadly riots, the mother of one Parchman inmate said she's scared. "As a mother, it's very saddening. It's sickening to not know if you are going to get a call saying your child was hurt," stated Lashawnda McGowan.