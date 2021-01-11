Crews work to fix water main break on Greymont Avenue

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Crews with the City of Jackson worked to repair a water main break on Monday.
The break happened on Greymont Avenue near Belhaven University. There’s no word on when the break will be fixed.
