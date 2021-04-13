Crews work to repair gas line near Brandon

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Brandon Police Department (BPD), a crew hit a natural gas line Tuesday on Trickhambridge Road near Stratford Drive just outside the city limits of Brandon.

Police said crews had to dig up Trickhambridge Road to make repairs. At this time, Trickhambridge is completely shut down in this area and police are on the scene directing traffic.

BPD said it will be well into the night before repairs are completed and the road is back open.

Authorities said if drivers need to get to a location southwest of the rupture, they can come in from Highway 80, Paige McDill or Grants Ferry Parkway. If drivers need to get to a location northeast of the rupture, they can come in from Andrew Chapel, which is accessible from Highway 80.