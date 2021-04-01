Crews work to repair water main break in Byram

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Crews with the City of Jackson worked to fix a water main break in Byram on Thursday. The issue began during the morning just off of Davis Road.

At one point, the busted 18-inch line was shooting water high enough to reach electrical wires. Leaders said the pipe was installed 50 years ago, and the soil eventually shifted which caused the pipe to break.

Crews shut off the line and planned to replace it before Thursday evening.

Mayor Richard White said the time has come for Byram to begin talks about getting their own water treatment system.