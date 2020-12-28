Crews work to repair water main breaks on Greymont Ave.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-The City of Jackson crews are working to repair two water main breaks on Greymont Avenue in Jackson.

Megan Gosa with the city of Jackson says crews are working on it to get it repaired quickly.

There’s not an update on when the repair will be complete.

JUST IN: Two water main breaks have popped up on Greymont Ave. in the @CityofJacksonMS this morning. The holes are growing as water flows out of the street and down the hill. #FocusedOnYou pic.twitter.com/qLyzJRITt4 — Alex Love (@AlexLoveWJTV) December 28, 2020

