Crews work to repair water main breaks on Greymont Ave.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-The City of Jackson crews are working to repair two water main breaks on Greymont Avenue in Jackson.
Megan Gosa with the city of Jackson says crews are working on it to get it repaired quickly.
There’s not an update on when the repair will be complete.
