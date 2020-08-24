Severe Weather Information

Crews work to repair water outage in Flowood

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Flowood police said crews are working to restore water after an outage in part of the city.

The outage is in the area of Old Fannin Road between Laurell Wood and the Spillway.

The City of Flowood Water Department is working to repair the outage. There’s no word on when the water will be restored.

