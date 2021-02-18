Crews work to restore Vicksburg water plant

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Mayor George Flaggs asked Vicksburg neighbors to voluntarily reduce their water usage for a couple of hours. He said widespread misinformation caused a strain on the city’s water pressure.

According to the Vicksburg Post, crews had to restart and prime the water system. The mayor said on Wednesday its unknown whether a boil water notice would be needed.

Flaggs told 12 News the water plant had been fixed as of Thursday morning. The mayor said there may be more water main breaks in the city that need repairs.