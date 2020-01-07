Crews working to repair gas leak on McDowell Rd.

Atmos Energy crews are working to repair a gas leak Tuesday, at the intersection of McDowell Road and Belvedere Drive.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Atmos Energy crews are working to repair a gas leak Tuesday, at the intersection of McDowell Road and Belvedere Drive.

Jackson police have closed the road nearby. Key Elementary and New Horizon Academy are located near the site but Robert Morgan, Vice President of Public Affairs for Mississippi, says evacuations are not needed. Police are only letting buses into the area.

Jackson police tell 12 News it could take up to six hours for crews to clear the scene.

There is no word on what may have caused the leak.