ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) announced the department has partnered with the U.S. Secret Service.

Through a Memorandum of Understanding, the ACSO will become part of the U.S. Secret Service Cyber Fraud Task Force. They said the task force is focused on preventing, detecting mitigation complex cyber-enabled financial crimes.

According to the department, the partnerships gives the sheriff’s office access to all secret service equipment, investigative units, and manpower if needed.