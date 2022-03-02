JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – For months, people in the Belhaven community have suffered from a string of armed carjackings. On Wednesday, they held a town hall and talked with public officials about how to create a safer community.

“We love this community we’re in. We love the City of Jackson, but when you talk about violent crime, it’s a different story. It’s a game that we don’t want to play. It’s a game we aren’t going to play,” said Dr. Hogan Reed.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba, Jackson Municipal Judge Jeff Reynolds and Jackson police address the concerns of those who live in the Belhaven are.

“This misconception goes around that, violent criminals just get right out that it’s a revolving door. I know all of y’all probably have heard that, well I can tell you that’s false,” said Reynolds.

The judge said some violent juvenile offenders may be an exception after appearing before a Hinds County judge.

Sergeant Kevin Nash spoke on the success of the Jackson Police Department’s (JPD) efforts in the Belhaven district.

“It’s been working because you guys actually have been calling in on us on suspicious vehicles. That little dirty Nissan Sentra, that’s my car you can stop calling, but we have seen a decrease in crime. Y’all haven’t been hearing about it much, right? Or have you?” he stated.

Chief James Davis stated there has been a decrease in crime citywide, and he called for the people of Jackson to continue to push their legislators to fund community resources.

Law enforcement said crime in the Belhaven area has been on a significant decline, but now the Belhaven community wants to work on the installment of the JPD blue light cameras.