JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – While kids are out of school here in Jackson, “Godly Kings in Training Youth Ministry” is hosting its first “Black Boys Can” Spring Break Camp in hopes of being a positive influence on the lives of the youth.

After weeks of planning, the “Black Boys Can” Spring Break Camp is happening this week at the Mississippi e-Center. With young people being involved in so many violent crimes in Jackson, Kae Washington, founder of “Godly Kings in Training Youth Ministry,” hopes to show them a different route.

“It’s really just a call to the community. We all know that in the City of Jackson there’s a crisis with our young Black males. We want us to answer the call in the community and give our Black boys some positive reinforcement,” said Washington.

All of the campers are ages 10 to 15. Throughout the three-day camp, the boys will learn skills like decision making and public speaking. the camp is aimed at teaching them life lessons while also keeping them out of trouble and off the streets during their break.

“They taught us a lot about how Black little men be in the streets, and we don’t need to end up like that, and we need to do something with our life and succeed and be what we want to be,” said Tristan Taylor.

Lunch is provided for free from various restaurants, including Chick-Fil-A. The Jackson Police Department and Mississippi Children’s Museum came to do activities with the boys. There was also a wall highlighting Black men in the community that the boys can look up to.

“We do want them to aspire to be doctors and attorneys, but we also want to inspire them to be news anchors and chefs and local barbers and city officials and also community leaders. So, it’s very important that our boys understand that. Yes, we set a high standard for them, but we want that standard to be for what their capacity is and what their dreams and desires are,” said Washington.

Young men said the activities during the camp made them feel inspired.

“It teaches us a lot about our culture and that we can believe and do whatever we want to. It doesn’t matter what other people say about us. It only matters what you think about yourself. I really want this to be a whole week instead of just three days,” said James Turner.

“Godly Kings in Training Youth Ministry” hopes the lessons learned at the camp will stick with the young men throughout their lives.

On Tuesday, March 15, the Mississippi State Department of Health’s Tobacco Control Center will be there to talk to them about vaping and illegal drug use. The camp ends Wednesday.