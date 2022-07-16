JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Men, women and children took part in a “Walk of Love” on Saturday, July 16 in Jackson.

Many people from different walks of life took part in the Better Men’s Society (BMS) event. The goal was to spread the message among the community to get the youth to put down the guns.

“It means a lot to me because you’re not seeing the beginning of men taking leadership. We’re taking back our city. We’re taking our households back,” said BMS President Christopher Cooper.

Those who attended said it’s time the community takes their city back, not letting violence run the community.

“We believe that is starts with love. It starts first with loving yourself and loving one another,” said Vineyard Church Pastor Gregory Divinity.

The walk started at the Rose’s discount store on Terry Road and stretched for miles. Participants chanted “stop the violence” in the streets of Jackson.

BMS member, Donald Myers, said he’s been with the group for at least three years now, adding that it’s been a positive influence on him.

“Being around good men is what makes you a better man,” he said.

“Showing them that there are other options than picking up a gun,” said Cooper.

It’s the first event of its kind from BMS, and organizers said it won’t be the last.