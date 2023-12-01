JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Amid a slew of stories nationwide about the sexual abuse of children, state organizations seek to make the public aware of signs of abuse and how to reduce the possibility of it happening.

Religious denominations, such as the Catholic Church and Southern Baptist Convention, have received much scrutiny in recent years for the abuse perpetuated in their churches over decades. However, organizations like the Child Advocacy Centers of Mississippi emphasize that abuse often can hit closer to home.

One in five children are sexually solicited while on the Internet

About 35% of victims are 11 years old or younger

30-40% of children are abused by family members

Nearly 40% are abused by older or larger children

Serial perpetrators may have as many as 400 victims in their lifetimes.

Abusers often try to earn the trust of potential victims and their families. This enables them to more easily gain time alone with the children. Abusers are drawn to settings where they can easily gain access to children: schools, sports leagues, clubs, etc.

Abusers do not always use physical force. Many use games, gifts, lies or threats to engage children and to keep them from telling anyone what has happened.

According to the National Council of Youth Sports programs where adults supervise children represent an obvious opportunity for sexual predators, and youth sports programs are known targets for perpetrators of these crimes.

The Child Advocacy Centers of Mississippi recommends caregivers be cautious of the one-on-one time their child has with other adults. Experts also recommend taking the following precautions:

Teach children that it is against the rules for adults to act in a sexual way with them; use examples.

Teach them what parts of their bodies others should not touch.

Start early and talk often. Use everyday opportunities to talk about sexual abuse.

1. Learn the signs

Physical signs of sexual abuse are not common, although redness, rashes/swelling in the genital area, urinary tract infections, or other such symptoms should be carefully investigated. Also, physical issues associated with anxiety, such as chronic stomach pain or headaches, may occur.

Emotional or behavioral signals are more common. These can run from withdrawal and depression to unexplained anger and rebellion.

Sexual behavior and language that are not age-appropriate can be a red flag.

Be aware that in some children, there are no signs whatsoever.

2. React responsibly

Don’t overreact – when you react to disclosure with anger or disbelief, the child will likely: Feel even more ashamed and guilty; shut down, change or retract the story, when, in fact, abuse is occurring; change the story to match your questions so future tellings appear to be “coached.” This can be very harmful if the case goes to court later.

Believe the child and make sure the child knows it; Thank the child for telling you and praise the child’s courage.

Encourage the child to talk, but don’t ask leading questions about details. Asking about details can alter the child’s memory or events. If you must ask questions to keep the child talking, ask open-ended ones like What happened next?”

3. Offer support

Think through your response before you react. You’ll be able to respond in a more supportive manner.

Seek the help of a professional who is trained to interview the child about sexual abuse.

Professional guidance could be critical to the child’s healing and any criminal prosecution.

Assure the child that it’s your responsibility to protect him or her and that you’ll do all you can.

Report or take action in all cases of suspected abuse, both inside and outside the immediate family.

Don’t panic. Sexually abused children who receive support and psychological help can and do heal.

4. Report your discovery immediately to law enforcement

Tell the child’s name and where he or she lives.

Tell where you are at present, where the child is, and where the offender is if known.

Tell what the child said to you.

Tell what interactions you saw between the alleged offender and the child.

Tell what other behaviors, if any, you’ve observed in the alleged offender.

Tell what signs in the child you’ve seen.

Tell what access the alleged offender has to the child.

The Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services provides a toll-free hotline (1-800-222-8000) and online access for reporting child abuse and neglect.