JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In an effort to honor the lives of gun violence victims, families and community members are joining together to rally at the Jackson Police Department headquarters on Wednesday night.

A balloon release and candle light vigil will take place at the event beginning at 7:00 p.m. Guest speakers will also be present.

Those who attend are asked to bring a photo of their loved one and one spokesperson. All members of the community are encouraged to join.