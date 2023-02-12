JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson residents and local organizations took to the streets Sunday for a “Stop the Violence” march.

The march, which was hosted by Councilman Kenneth Stokes, began at the Medgar Evers home before ending at the Margaret Walker Center.

The Better Men Society and the Association of Black Social Workers were a part the march.

Stokes said the march is important in helping bring the community together to help stop violent crime.

He also said that he plans to host more marches and rallies in the near future.