JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A number of topics related to Jackson’s crime crisis were discussed on Tuesday night including recent crimes having a bigger police presence across Jackson and creating more outlets for the youth.

People in Jackson are fed up with the crime crisis. Ward 3 City Councilman Kenneth Stokes led a public meeting focused on crime. Members of the Jackson police were present as well. Many people who attend said they’re tired of living in fear.

“I’m scared to go in the gas stations because there are dudes that come in the gas station with guns on their hips,” said one person.

Gun violence has been plaguing the city for years and now police said a new scheme– using Facebook Marketplace to lure people in and rob them is becoming increasingly popular.

“We’ve had several people use Facebook Marketplace. They’re posing to be law abiding citizens. We have made several arrests but of course we have copycats, so it keeps going on and on,” said Jackson police Commander Abraham Thompson.

Police Chief James Davis said his officers are out in the streets daily, but some said officers are going to have to do more to build relationships and a sense of trust with the communities they serve. Some also worry that gun shows being held in Jackson are only making matters worse.

“Sunday, I got a chance to witness what goes on at these gun shows. A young man was in there saying ‘I was looking for that kind of gun, and I don’t care where I find it, and if anybody messes with me, I’m going to shoot him.’ And they sold him the gun,” said one person.

Chief Davis said it all starts at home and that parents in Jackson need to keep a closer eye on their kids.

Many of the recent crimes have involved teenagers and young adults, which some said could be avoided if there were more jobs and more healthy outlets in Jackson.

“We need more activities around Jackson. We need more things for the younger generation to do because we don’t have a lot anymore for the younger generation to do,” said one person.

District 2 Hinds County Supervisor David Archie said the county is planning to hire more teens to work for the county this summer to help keep them off the streets. He is also challenging elected officials, saying their not doing enough to combat crime in Jackson.

Councilman Stokes said if the police department wasn’t understaffed, there may not be as many issues in Jackson.

Chief Davis said his department is working closely with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the FBI to get violent offenders to federal prison instead of the Hinds County Detention Center.