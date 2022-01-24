Crime-fighting forum to be held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes plans to host a community forum to discuss crime solutions.

Stokes said he will invite law enforcement and community members to join the forum on Thursday, January 27 at the new Mount Olive Baptist Church. This comes on the heels of a double-homicide that happened on Sunday, January 23.

“This is the real deal. If you listen now, you might be able to save a loved one’s life. We need all the help we can get. Black, white, red, polka dots or purple; it does not matter. I’m asking all the parents, grandparents and people with loved ones to come out to the meeting; hear what they’re saying. If your child pulls a gun on these law enforcement officials, nine times out of 10 you’re going to be going to a funeral. We need all the help we can get,” said Stokes.

The forum will begin at 6:00 p.m.