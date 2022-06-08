JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson moderated the Rebuilding the Walls of Safety Crime Summit at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds on Wednesday.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba, Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell and Jackson Police Chief James Davis attended the summit along with other community leaders.

The event focused on unity between the community and law enforcement in an effort to find solutions to Jackson’s crime crisis.

“I speak for the council when I say that public safety is our number one priority at city council, and we’ve got a number of priorities we’re working on within that to try to address that and try to provide deterrents to keep these kids off the streets and doing constructive things with their lives,” said City Councilman Ashby Foote, Ward 1. “And we’re going to work really hard on that in the year ahead.”

Speakers emphasized that while responding to crime is a priority, deterring crime and stopping it before it begins is just as important.

The mayor hopes the city can invest in its youth to help deter crime.

“I would like us to invest also, not in the alternative of, but in addition on the deterrent side, to make certain that we attack the root causes, to make certain that we understand that every young person is going to be organized by somebody; either a positive force or a negative force,” said Lumumba. “And we have to be intentional on being the influence in their lives.”