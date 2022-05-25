JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson and the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) will host a Rebuilding the Walls of Safety crime summit.

The event will be held in the Mississippi Trade Mart on Wednesday, June 8 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Members of the community, law enforcement, churches, businesses, community organizations, legislative officials, representatives of the judicial system and all those interested in fighting crime in Jackson are invited to attend.

Those attending will hear from statewide officials, county and city officials, and members of state and local law enforcement including representatives from the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office and the Jackson Police Department.

The commissioner will also provide an update regarding plans to soon establish a multi-agency Crime Command Center in the historic Mississippi Guard Armory located on the Fairgrounds near the State Capitol and downtown office buildings.

“We look forward to hosting the Rebuilding the Walls of Safety crime summit. This will provide an opportunity to bring together community members, leaders and law enforcement to discuss various ideas and ways we can all work together to deter crime in the capital city and bring criminals to justice, and in doing so, to restore peace and safety in this area of the state,” said Gipson.

The event is free to the public. Registration is required. Participants can register online at https://www.mdac.ms.gov/CrimeSummit/register/ or call (601) 359-1179. Attendees are asked to register online by June 1, 2022.