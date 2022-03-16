JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – After a double homicide in a Jackson neighborhood, neighbors have been scared to speak out in fear of retaliation.

Criminology expert Kevin Lavine said the fear many families are feeling is the result of a disconnect in the community.

Homeowners near Locksley Drive said they’re reluctant to speak with police due to a lack of confidence in the Jackson Police Department (JPD). Laving said it’s the responsibility of police to create a trusting relationship with neighbors.

“That’s how you overcome that fear. When you have a good communication with a community, it forces what good relationship. If you got a bad relationship, you don’t have good communication. What do you have a bad relationship that works the same way? So, we got to improve community police communication, community police relations to overcome that fear. We have to take that fear back of the criminal element and have them. The criminals stop being law enforcement right now. They don’t fear law enforcement,” said Lavine.

He added that police need to go into neighborhoods as advocated to make an effort to learn community needs.