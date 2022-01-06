FBI, local agencies launch federal initiative to combat crime in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced a new federal initiative called V-Grip (Violent Gun Reduction and Interdiction Program).

This initiative will be headed by the FBI to combat the rise in violent crime in Jackson. For the past two years, the City of Jackson has endured record breaking in homicides becoming one of the nation’s deadliest cities.

During the announcement, authorities stated the city will now be a priority for the FBI, and violent crimes involving firearms will be prosecuted in the federal system.

“If you commit gun violence in Jackson, you will no longer go to the local jail, you will go to the federal penitentiary. We’re serious about keeping Jackson safe,” said Jackson Police Chief James Davis.

“The bottom line is that no matter who you are, no matter where you are, there are no jurisdiction lines that will prevent us from coming for you. If you commit these crimes, we’re committed. Those who are with us today, as well as those who stand out with the streets with us. We will saturate the streets to again, aggressively, strategically, and actively rid and mitigate the violent crime in Jackson,” said FBI Special Agent Jermicha Fumby.

Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens said he plays to prosecute those who commit gun violence to the fullest extent of the law.

The Southern District of Mississippi of U.S. Attorney Darren Lamarca said this is a warning to those planning to commit crime. He said to date, 13 matters are either pending or have been indicted within the U.S. Attorney’s Office.