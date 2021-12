JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A graduation ceremony was held on Monday, December 13 for the first class of the Clergy Citizens Police Academy in Jackson.

Jackson Police Chief James Davis said he he hopes local clergy can now become the gatekeepers of the city as crime continues to rise.

Local clergy took a week-long training to understand the operations of a police officer.

“What they did here is a start – to begin to find a cure, to begin to heal the city,” said Evangelist Stephanie Watts.