Focused on Solutions: McComb police work to stop uptick in crime

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – Recently, McComb has been seeing an increase in gun violence. Police in the city said people should not be concerned about their safety or ability for the police to do their job.

Officers said they are doing everything possible in order to keep citizens safe.

“It’s safe. We’re working. We’ve got investigations out every weekend. We’re patrolling the streets and doing everything we possibly can to keep our citizens safe,” stated Police Chief Garland Ward.

Weeks ago, Ward took to social media to ask community members to help police stop violent crime from happening in city limits.

Chief Investigator Victoria Carter said most of the crime seems to be gang-related.

“It’s not the city that’s being targeted. It’s just certain areas of the city being targeted. So us getting out and being proactive is calming down some of the shootings. Actually, it’s calming down a lot of it when see investigations out,” said Carter.

According to Ward, officers have been able to get more than 50 guns off the street in the last two months. He also said parents and the community have to be involved to let young people know guns are not toys.

“These kids don’t understand. All they understand is they’re shooting people, but most bullets are hitting innocent people and not even the target that they are aiming at, but I think we need to start at home. That’s where we have to first start,” said Ward.