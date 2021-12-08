Group hosts “Prayers on the Stairs” of Mississippi State Capitol

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A small but mighty crowd gathered on the steps of the Mississippi State Capitol to pray for the city and state because The Women of Royal and Destiny said they know just how powerful prayer is.

“You’re looking at somebody who’s been shot with a 45. You’re looking at somebody who lost everything in Katrina and I was told I would lose my baby, she’s 28 now. I’m here because of prayer, and I know the power of prayer,” said Shannon Easter.

People believe a change is coming.

“God has not left this beautiful city to be forsaken like this. We are the city of soul. We are the heart of Mississippi, so God has not forsaken us he has a plan to prosper, never to hurt never or harm,” said Gean Tucker-Johnson.

The Women of Royalty and Destiny plan to do this mission beyond the steps of the State Capitol and into the community with tent revivals.