JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Local organizers are pushing for a new center in Jackson that would focus on reducing crime in the city.

The People’s Advocacy Institution is taking the lead on the plan. Leaders shared what they’re hoping to see this summer.

While describing violence is as a “disease” that is infecting a community, Brooke Floyd added that it’s plagued Jackson for some time and said it’s on the rise.

“It’s not something that a bandage will fix. We’re looking at the root causes. One thing in our community campaign is to have funding for communities to be able to implement programming,” said Floyd with the People’s Advocacy Institute.

The organization proposed that the city council set aside $700,000 of American Rescue Plan Funds over the next two years to fund a new violence prevention center.

“The type of funding that we are asking the city to do is not for us, it’s for the community. It’s for these organizations to be able to expand. Maybe a neighborhood that doesn’t have the program can get the funding to create one,” said Floyd.

Ward 6 Councilman Aaron Banks said before approving the funding for the center, more data should be presented.

“We have to see the data. We have to see how this is going to be effective in Jackson. I’m all for it, but at the end of the day, I think it’s very important to make sure we incorporate a community effort all the way around,” said Banks.

Representatives said if approved, part of the center’s funds will go toward neighborhood groups that work in violence interruption. The center work would help take some of the burden off Jackson’s police department.

“We’re not saying that we know this is the only program that works. We’re saying there are many programs that are like this that work. We want them here and we want more of them,” said Floyd.

With the summer months ahead, pressure is mounting to find solutions.