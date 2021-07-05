How the Jackson Police Training Academy prepares new recruits

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department’s Training Academy prepares recruits before they hit the streets to tackle crime. However, the training starts with fitness.

“Each recruit, depending on the number of recruits we have, will be subject to each station. The stations rotate clockwise for about five minutes each, and all of this must be done before they can get into the building,” said Commander Malcolm Macon.

After 30 to 45 minutes of an intense workout, recruits have to carry their bags around the facility. Within 30 seconds, they must get inside the building or everyone comes out again.

“It’s something we’ve been doing for years. Every recruit that has ever been through the Jackson Police Department has to do the same thing, and it’s a memory that’ll last forever because you’ll never forget the dreaded first day,” Macon stated.

The recruits have seven weeks of training left.