JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – At the beginning of July, the Jackson City Council passed an ordinance that would fine and punish legal guardians of minors who commit a gun-related crime or found in possession of a handgun.

The charge for the ordinance was led by Councilman Aaron Banks, Ward 6. The consequences for the parents could be six months in jail or penalties up to $1,000.

Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Ward 3, has said that it shouldn’t be the Jackson Police Department’s job to raise children.

As of August 5, there have been 85 homicides in the city of Jackson. Some of the cases involved teenagers as the suspects.

Organizations in the city are working to find creative solutions to decrease the violent crime numbers and make the city better for everyone, especially the youth.

WJTV 12 News talked to neighbors about the new ordinance that’s in place.

“I honestly believe that it’s necessary,” said Catherine Lorman, who is a parent and lives in Jackson. “Jackson has gotten way out of control, especially now that it has involved our children.”

“You know somethings got to give,” said Marcus Fellman, another Jackson parent. “It’s a shame it has to get to this, but you know, it’ll probably honestly stop children from getting involved because now their parents could go to jail, too.”

According to the ordinance, there will be limited expectations for parents who have documented their efforts of notifying authorities of their child’s behavior.