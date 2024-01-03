JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council voted on Wednesday to establish a new curfew for youth in order to curb crime. In 30 days, the curfew for those individuals who are under 18 will go into effect.

James Hopkins, who is the founder and CEO of Reset Jackson, believes the curfew is a good idea.

“I’ve been in Jackson all my life, and I have to say that this is probably the worst it’s been as far as teenage crime,” he said.

“I’m pretty sure parents would rather see or hear from – hear that call saying, ‘We got your child from out here being out all night. Can you get your child?’ Rather than their child to be over here in Jackson Memorial, or their child to be in jail,” said Byron Brumfield, president of Reset Jackson.

Leaders with the organization said they want to see transformative action, including using schools that are set to close as facilities with helpful resources for the youth.

“Anything we enact, we have to know and believe that it will not only be effective but know that we have the tools in place for it to actually be sufficient,” said Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba during the City Council meeting.

Kristy Wiley, a teacher, believes in creating a better Jackson.

“They’re not bad. They’re just misguided. And with good teachers in place for the adults in their lives, with someone guiding them, everyone has the potential to be great. So, we just need to be more accountable for our children,” she said.

Although her children have graduated from high school, Betty White believes the implementation of a curfew will be helpful for families.

“I feel like this new curfew is going to be something that benefits even the parents to a certain degree, because sometimes you need to ask that entity to come into the home and help with your children, for those parents and children who do want access to assistance with whatever issues they may have,” White said.

The curfew will be from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. during the weekdays and 12:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. on the weekends.