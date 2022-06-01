JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council unanimously approved a resolution to create a new crime prevention task force during a special public safety meeting on Tuesday, May 31.

Jackson City Council members met to discuss possible solutions to the crime crisis. Community members shared their frustration with city leaders.

“Something has to be done. It’s not right that I have to bury my son next week,” said a local mother.

An ordinance that would hold parents or guardians accountable for minors in possession of a handgun was discussed, but the ordinance will stay in committee pending further discussion.

“We have good citizens threatening to leave the City of Jackson because our young people are terrorizing our neighborhoods,” said Ward 4 Councilman Brian Grizzell. “And I’m all for holding parents accountable. We have to or we’re going to continue to lose Jackson.”

“I’d hate to have us go through this, pass it, and end up in another lawsuit that ties up our time and doesn’t really have the impact that we want,” said Ward 1 Councilman Ashby Foote.

City and county leaders also mentioned a need for resources to combat crime, and are asking for help from the state.

“We need crime labs that can get the evidence processed in enough time so that we can have speedy trials,” said District 1 Hinds County Court Judge Caryln Hicks.

“All this comes back to the state addressing money issues at the local level. Also, the state needs to address poverty issues. We cannot do anything to alleviate poverty. We’re going to keep having these same issues reoccurring,” said Ward 2 Councilwoman Angelique Lee.

The meeting ended with the passing of a new crime prevention task force that will include representation from city council, community members, the Jackson Public School District, the mayor’s office, local law enforcement, and more.

Several agenda items were tabled for a later date, including facility improvements at parks and gyms.

Ward 6 Councilman Aaron Banks said he wants to hold another meeting like this one next week.