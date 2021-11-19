Jackson City councilman calls for curfew for minors

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes (Ward 3) called for a citywide curfew to be put in place for minors.

Stokes hosted a community summit a week ago and said one of the biggest concerns reported was minors out late. He said more kids are out during the day, too, because they are doing virtual learning, or they did not return to school when in-person learning resumed.

The city has adopted curfews for minors before, and Stokes said he wants the curfew to be based off of the ones used in the past.

“We want to make sure that if you’re not in school, you can’t be in these streets. Too many kids are on the streets trying to hustle, putting themselves in harm’s way, and we have to stop. We have to stop turning our heads and burying our heads in the sand about young people raising themselves,” said Stokes.

The ordinance is on the agenda for the city council meeting on Tuesday, November 23.