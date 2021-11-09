Jackson City Councilman hosts “Stop the Madness” summit to address crime

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People packed a Jackson church on Monday to discuss solutions to the city’s crime crisis. Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes organized the “Stop the Madness” summit.

Members of various organizations, including Jackson Police Chief James Davis, attended the summit. Davis said much of the continued violence stems from the lack of housing provided to lock up offenders.

“Three c’s to the justice system: cops, court and correction. If you’ve got one of them broken, you’ve got a problem in your community. The cops are doing all we can do. We are doing all we can. We need a facility to house these offenders,” explained Davis.

As the summit continued, there was an opportunity for people to speak with Jackson police officers. They discussed a common goal of connecting parents with the right resources.

“I had one young person tell me they burglarized cars because he was bored. He said he was bored, so I said I need to take a little bit of your time and give you something constructive to do,” said Carlyn Hicks.

Stokes said the meeting will be the first of many.

“Young people saying they need a teen center. We need to start discussing what we can do to stop this madness,” he said.

Davis said 85% of the crimes in Jackson involve domestic disputes or retaliation.