JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson City Councilman Vernon Hartley, Ward 5, said the city is in dire need of a holding facility to help address crime.

Hartley said it’s important that the city try to aid the Jackson Police Department’s (JPD) efforts in creating a safer capital city.

The facility would serve as a place to house violators who are waiting for a court appearance.

“You’re going to be held up and you’re going to be held accountable,” said Hartley.

“Holding facilities, jails are critical parts of the criminal justice system for the system to work. And right now, our system is not working,” said Councilman Ashby Foote, Ward 1.

Foote added that the holding facility should be one of the priorities for the City Council.