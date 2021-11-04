Jackson City Councilman to host community summit focusing on crime

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes (Ward 3) wants local leaders to step up to help with the city’s crime ciris.

He said part of the reason crime is getting out of hand in Jackson is because children do not have good role models. To help combat the issue, Stokes said he will host the “Stop the Madness Summit” at Cornerstone Baptist Church on Monday, November 8.

While he is inviting city and law enforcement leaders to the event, the councilman said other local leaders are not speaking out against crime enough.

“We need to nip it in the bud now. Our City Council, our mayor, the police department, everybody needs to be on the same page. Let’s stop this before it gets any more out of control. We can not sit back and allow these kind of tragedies to happen in our community, and we do absolutely nothing, we say absolutely nothing, and we act like so what,” said Stokes.

The summit will starts at 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba will also host a summit on crime with local law enforcement agencies. He said the summit will be closed to the media and the public.