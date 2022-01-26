JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After multiple shootings in the capital city this week, people are hoping for change and more community interaction is needed.

“I wouldn’t say more police but more community watching inside, not like neighborhood watch but have people involved in more activities in Fondren,” said one person.

A lot of people feel like more activities are necessary.

“I feel like we need to bring more revenue here and more things to do for people our age and I feel like a lot of the crime will stop,” said one person.

Some even feel like more engagement from elected leaders is key. Most importantly, young adults feel that providing help to people in the community would change the situation long term.

“To prevent crime, help people who need help so they won’t have to steal, kill, or anything to survive,” one person said.