JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson city councilman is working to reinstate curfew in an effort to keep children safe as the school year quickly approaches.

Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes said the curfew is a tool to help schools and parents ensure that their children are out of harm’s way.

The proposed curfew ordinance will not only apply to the evening hours, but also during school hours. He noted that it will not be he fix-all solution, but hopes it will help to stop some of the youth violence taking place in the capital city.

“We have seen all over the country with young people being killed at school and those kinds of things. The curfew would not only be doing nighttime, but we had a curfew enacted as part of the school. We must protect children as they prepare to go back to school. Curfew is not the only tool that we can use. I’m not saying it’s going to solve all problems, but it would help,” said Stokes.

The proposed curfew is currently in committee to work through the final details, determining the consequences of those found creaking curfew and if parents will be held responsible, as well.