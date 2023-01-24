JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A rash of crimes being committed by youth in Jackson has people talking about ways to reduce crime and gun violence among them.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), homicide is the third leading cause in death among teens. There have been multiple instances this month of children killing other teens and adults in Jackson.

In one of the most recent cases, police said 15-year-old Montravious Baker allegedly shot and killing 15-year-old Sha’Mya Anderson and 39-year-old William Woods.

WJTV 12 News asked a community activist about possible reasons behind these youth crimes.

“A lot of them may drop out of school because they can’t keep up with the learning process. You’ll find these kids committing crimes during the day. I also believe that parents are not held accountable. Parents need to know where their kids are and what they are doing,” said James Hopkins, a community activist.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said there is a mass cry to save the youth now.