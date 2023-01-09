JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson ended 2022 with more than 100 homicides.

For the past three years, the city has recorded more than 100 homicides each year.

Organizations across the city, as well as city leaders, have held meetings or town halls to discuss how to decrease the crime rate in Jackson.

Keedrick Palmer, who lives in Jackson, believes that funding into recreational centers is the best way to keep people from committing crimes, including the youth.

“Honestly if there were much more to do in the city, I feel that the community would be more involved in that rather than crime activity. It’s sad that the new activity is crime,” Palmer stated.

Palmar said even though there has been crime in past, it wasn’t as high as it is today.

“All you have to do is just find the youth and just people in general something interactive to do, and I believe it will solve everything,” he said.

There have been two homicides reported in Jackson for 2023 as of January 9.