JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson neighbors have mixed feelings about leaders possibly reinstating a curfew ordinance.

On Sunday, Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Ward 3, said he was working to reinstate curfew in an effort to keep children safe as the school year quickly approaches.

The proposed curfew ordinance will not only apply to the evening hours, but also during school hours.

Some neighbors said they’re concerned about the language in the ordinance, which states parents would be responsible for their child’s actions.

One woman said in many cases, parents can only do so much to account for their child’s actions. She said the proposed ordinance has the potential to cause more harm than good.

The proposed curfew is currently in committee to work through the final details.

WJTV 12 News reached out to the Jackson Police Department (JPD) about the proposed ordinance. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said they’re doing research about how the proposed ordinance would affect Jackson neighbors.