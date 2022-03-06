JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With Jackson, Mississippi having the highest murder rate in the United States, solutions to combat crime have been at the forefront of discussions.

Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes and community leader James Hopkins held rallies in Jackson. Neighbors were invited to discuss their frustrations with what’s happening in the city and what they would like to see happen.

Stokes stated that it’s also the community’s responsibility to keep neighborhoods safe, encouraging neighbors to speak up with information about crimes.

“What we can’t allow is for these young people to keep killing, robbing and car jacking. Some of the young people who are doing this are already incarcerated. Others might not be, but we’re going to send a message to these parents to get your children under control,” said Stokes.

“We’re basically here to discuss the high crime rates in Jackson and the different things that can be done to change that. Not just things by the police department, but things by the citizens. Of course, everyone knows where Jackson ranks in crime rate in the nation. We just want to talk to people about what works and what doesn’t,” said Hopkins.

The Westside Park rally also offered free COVID vaccines and booster shots to participants. Those who opted for a vaccine were rewarded with a cash incentive.

Stokes is preparing to present a new order to the city that will charge negligent parents with a misdemeanor if their child commits a serious crime.