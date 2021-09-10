Jackson organization received $100K for violence intervention programs

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, leaders with the Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund announced the Jackson organization Operation Good Cure Violence Program has been awarded an $100,000 support grant.

This is part of the first round of grant funding from the Everytown Community Safety Fund, which is a new initiative dedicated to supporting community-based violence intervention programs.

“As the neighborhoods that the Operation Good Cure Violence Program works in know firsthand, community-based gun violence prevention saves lives,” said Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. “With cities across the country facing increased gun violence, community based solutions and interventions are more crucial than ever. Everytown’s investment in the Operation Good Cure Violence Program will significantly boost its capacity to disrupt the spread of violence in our city and allow them to make an even greater impact in preventing conflicts from escalating into shootings.”

Over the next five years, Everytown Support Fund will support 100 community-based intervention programs.