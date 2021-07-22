Jackson organization works to change youth involvement through tennis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Through Operation Reach, Tasha Meyers is working to help the youth change their mindset and an opportunity to learn discipline and control through tennis.

“Everybody’s like, ‘You guys just showed up,’ and that’s because it’s just time to show up and do something about it,” said Meyers.

Henry Harris knows the impact this outlet has on young people after many successful years in Natchez.

“It saved a lot of kids, maybe about 3,000 through our program in Natchez. Ninety-nine percent of them went to college, and the ones that didn’t, went to the service,” said Harris.

He said it’s important for everyone to show another avenue so that they don’t fall into a life of crime.

“When they can look at all the crazy stuff and see it’s easy to do the crazy stuff, then that’s what they’ll lean to,” said Harris.

Community engagement is another thing they strive for by having community events to conclude their tennis camp and bring people together.

“That’s the way that we show that we love is by coming together and fellowshipping and mingling with one another,” said Cheryly Manuel.

Although the camp is over, they’re still looking to impact youth through an afterschool program.

“The after school program goes from when school starts which is august the 9th from 3:30 to 6:00 registration is $65.”

They hope to reach more children and change the community one match at a time.