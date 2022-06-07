JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson leaders believe many of the homicides in Jackson are the result of interpersonal disagreements.

Jackson Police Chief James Davis said the issue is not police visibility but a societal problem. Jackson City Councilman Aaron Banks, Ward 6, added that people needed to find alternative ways to settle their disputes.

“I wish that people would do a better job in resolving the conflicts argument without pulling out guns, shooting each other. And that is heartbreaking to go to these scenes and after we do an investigation, you come to find out that the individuals knew each other,” said Davis.

The Jackson Police Department is currently working to fill an officer shortage. The department is budgeted to have 356 officers.