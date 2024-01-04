JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The curfew ordinance for the City of Jackson will take effect in less than 30 days.

The Jackson Police Department (JPD) will play a vital role in determining what will happen if youth under the age of 18 are found in violation of the curfew ordinance.

According to the ordinance, if a minor is transported to the Henley-Young Juvenile Justice Center, the parent or guardian must pay a $25 fee. The fee will increase with each offense.

“Because when we have 11, 12, 13-year-olds out at 2:00 or 3:00 in the morning, that is a recipe for a disaster. And that is exactly what is happening right now here in the City of Jackson,” said Jackson Police Chief Joseph Wade.

He believes the youth are the future and more must be done as a community.

“I’m not trying to criminalize these kids. I’m trying to intervene in what’s going on in their life. Because the last, you know, the homicide of the one-year-old baby, that still bothers me right now seeing those pictures. Kids are being victimized by adults. You know, the first homicide of this year was of a 14-year-old kid shot in a drive-by shooting,” the police chief said.

Wade said he’s been in contact with the mayor, City Council and the youth court judge. He said this is a collaborative effort.

“I’ve been coaching and mentoring kids here in the City of Jackson for 17 years, and I’ve had so much success with the intervention and prevention component. We’re not trying to criminalize these kids. I would not be a party to that unless they’re out here committing criminal acts,” said Wade. “But the curfew ordinance would be a status of offense. And to me, that’s an intervention to peel the layers back to see what the issue is. What is the problem with this particular child?”

Wade said youth crime prevention will remain a top priority in the capital city. He plans to meet with city leaders in the coming weeks to determine the next steps to move the city forward.