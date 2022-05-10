JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After a deadly weekend in Jackson, Police Chief James Davis asked neighbors to put the guns down.

He said police are continuing to work the streets. However, Davis said it’s difficult to predict or prevent crime once an individual has made up his or her mind to commit the act.

Davis said many homicides have taken place at private residences.

The chief said the crimes are putting a dark cloud over Jackson. He said parents and organizations need to address the needs of their communities before things go too far.

“The individuals take it upon themselves to resolve their conflicts,” said Davis.

The chief said the youth must be reached before they go astray and have resources that will redirect them before they turn to crime.