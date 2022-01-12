Jackson police chief says the city needs virtual policing

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Crime is already leaving its mark in Jackson for 2022, and leaders are already discussing how to solve the problem.

Jackson Police Chief James Davis and Mississippi Department of Public Safety (MDPS) Commissioner Sean Tindell spoke to the Hinds County legislators about what the city needs.

Davis said the department needs virtual policing, including cameras. He added that putting up cameras in South Jackson reduced crime by 51%.

“As we’re tracking crime, now we’re seeing a lot of crimes moving from where we have the cameras to more north. I want to be able to provide cameras to those areas that we don’t already,” said Davis.

Tindell said he wants to increase the number of Capitol policemen from 72 to 150. He said the challenge is competing with private businesses to get people to join the team.

“You’re trying to compete to get young people to join the law enforcement ranks. Salary is an issue, morale is an issue. You look at some of the complaints against law enforcement, not just in our state but outside of Mississippi, it has not been a very attractive profession,” said Tindell.

Currently, there are multiple officers who work for both Capitol Police and the Jackson Police Department.