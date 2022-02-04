JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, Jackson police set up a checkpoint on Daniel Circle.

They towed multiple cars from the area. Officers said the checkpoints will make everyone’s commute safer.

“We’re out trying to tackle this crime, and of course, it’s imperative being as a the police department and police officers, and we get out and try to keep the streets safe for the citizens to ride back and forth from their job back and forth to home,” said one officer.

Jackson police plan to conduct weekly checkpoints throughout the city as part of the new initiative.