Jackson police hold Mid-Day Prayer for city

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With recent violence and crime in the capital city, Jackson police held a Mid-Day Prayer and Balloon Release on Monday.

During the event, community leaders prayed for the city. The prayer was part of the Faith in Blue Week, which was an initiative to make officers more present in the community.

“We have that right to speak against the demonic spirit over our city, over our families, and over our situation, and I believe this is a new day in Jackson, Mississippi,” said Police Chief James Davis.

“We’re going to get on our knees and pray. We’re going to stand up and walk and pray. We’re going to use ours hands to pray, and we’re going to continue to ask that the Lord manifests himself right here in the City of Jackson,” said Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba.