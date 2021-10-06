Jackson police host ‘Coffee With a Cop’ to help bridge gap with community

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Jackson police hosted a ‘Coffee With a Cop’ event in an effort to bridge the gap between law enforcement and community members.

Officers handed out free coffee to people at the McDonald’s on Highway 80. They were joined by interim Hinds County Sheriff Marshand Crisler and leaders with Visit Jackson.

Officials said it’s important to engage with the community they serve through events.

“It’s a good way to show the community that we care about what’s going on in Jackson,” said Jackson Police Chief James Davis.

Jackson police will have more events this week, including a three-on-three basketball tournament and a mid-day prayer.