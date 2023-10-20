JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department (JPD) held a swearing ceremony and introduced a new tool for officers to use when patrolling.

On Friday, Jackson Police Chief Joseph Wade welcomed back former JPD officers.

The department also introduced a new GPS launcher system called “Starchaser.” The device allows officers to launch a tag onto a suspect’s vehicle.

“What happens is when an officer engages with chase and somebody want to run from the police, they will actually be able to track their car throughout the city, wherever they go, throughout the whole United States, herever that vehicle is. And so, we can safely apprehend those suspects,” said Deputy Chief Vincent Grizzell.